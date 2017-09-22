In celebration of Isle of Wight Day tomorrow (Saturday), there will be free parking in selected council car parks across the Island.
The Isle of Wight Council said it is hoped the move will encourage people to support Island businesses and Isle of Wight Day events.
The locations and car park areas are as follows:
Cowes
Cross Street – free parking although maximum stay of three hours still applies
Freshwater
Avenue Road – free parking
Lake
New Road – free parking
Newport
Seaclose – free parking
County Hall – free parking
Ryde
Lind Place – free parking
Victoria Street – free parking, although maximum stay of three hours still applies
Sandown
Fort Street – free parking
Seaview
Pier Road – free parking
Shanklin
Orchardleigh Road – free parking