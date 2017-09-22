In celebration of Isle of Wight Day tomorrow ( Saturday), there will be free parking in selected council car parks across the Island.

The Isle of Wight Council said it is hoped the move will encourage people to support Island businesses and Isle of Wight Day events.

The locations and car park areas are as follows:

Cowes

Cross Street – free parking although maximum stay of three hours still applies

Freshwater

Avenue Road – free parking

Lake

New Road – free parking

Newport

Seaclose – free parking

County Hall – free parking

Ryde

Lind Place – free parking

Victoria Street – free parking, although maximum stay of three hours still applies

Sandown

Fort Street – free parking

Seaview

Pier Road – free parking

Shanklin

Orchardleigh Road – free parking

