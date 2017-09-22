Liverpool defender Joel Matip has backed Jurgen Klopp’s brand of high-pressing football, despite an indifferent start to the season.

Klopp’s side are eighth in the Premier League going into the weekend’s fixtures but have not won since they beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on August 27.

Since then, they have been thrashed 5-0 at Manchester City in a game that saw Sadio Mane sent off for a crude challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson.

Liverpool were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Leicester in midweek – the same opponents they face in the top-flight on Saturday – but the centre-back says they are keeping faith with their preferred style of play.

Everything has its positive and negative sides but I have no doubt about our way of playing, Matip told NBC Sports.

I cannot stand at the back and our attackers go forward and there is so much big space. We all have to fit together.

It is not always easy but this is our way of play. I think that is a good way of playing.

We have had our good moments and also our not so good moments. We were punished for these and it was ruthless, the first few games, but we have to carry on.

I am not in doubt about the quality in our team.

Liverpool make a swift return to the King Power Stadium at the weekend, the venue for their 2-0 defeat to Leicester at the third-round stage of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

But Matip is not reading too much into that defeat and is confident it will be a different story in the league.

The game on Saturday will be a completely different game, added Matip.

You cannot compare these two games. I think we did it very well in the first half [on Tuesday] and we will try to copy this, maybe with a bit more luck up front.

I am looking forward to it and I think we can win.

