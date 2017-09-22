The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
22 September 2017
Application No: P/01100/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33203
Parish(es): Brading Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Marsh View Cottage, Carpenters Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331YQ
Proposal: Proposed 1/2 storey extensions to front side and rear to provide additional living
accommodation.
Easting: 462003.7 Northing: 88627.5
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01100/17
Application No: P/01095/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23145/H
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: land adjacent to, Berry Barn Farm, New Road, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Variation of conditions no. 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 14 on P/01112/15 –
TCP/23145/F to allow alterations to approved scheme
Easting: 442832.3 Northing: 82591
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01095/17
Application No: P/01092/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30756/C
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: land adjacent The Willows, Moortown Lane, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight,
PO30 4AN
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/01307/12 – TCP/30756/A to allow alterations to
approved scheme
Easting: 442462.8 Northing: 83114.7
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01092/17
Application No: P/01064/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21028/E
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Clockhouse, Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304EJ
Proposal: Removal of condition 3 on P/02905/07 – TCP/21028/B to allow the main dwelling to be used as a bed and breakfast
Easting: 439251.5 Northing: 84080.6
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01064/17
Application No: P/01109/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33208
Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Hummets, New Road, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Proposed Garage
Easting: 445103.4 Northing: 90712.8
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01109/17
Application No: P/01076/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28471/B
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina
Location: land bounded by River Medina/Cowes Youth Centre/, Medina Road/Thetis
Road/Pelham Road/, Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31
Proposal: Application for Listed Building Consent for works to repair and consolidate the
Grade II* Listed Hammerhead Crane including the relocation of the existing switch
gear and demolition of the associated building.
Easting: 449876.1 Northing: 95383.7
Case Officer: Russell Chick
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01076/17
Application No: P/01102/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24571/C
Parish(es): Fishbourne Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne
Location: 127 Fishbourne Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EU
Proposal: Rear single storey Lounge extension to 127 Fishbourne Lane and 1m plan single
storey extension to rear fa?ade to provide double acoustic glazing units
Easting: 455676.4 Northing: 92978.6
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01102/17
Application No: P/01074/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21684/D
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South
Location: 17 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409AJ
Proposal: 2 semi detached two bed dwellings on land at the rear of No 17
Easting: 433701.3 Northing: 87111
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01074/17
Application No: P/01078/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32695/A
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 12 Worsley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JN
Proposal: Proposed vehicular access
Easting: 448018.5 Northing: 95280.5
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01078/17
Application No: P/01089/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29674/B
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 7 Worsley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JN
Proposal: Proposed single/two storey rear extension to include balcony; widening of
vehicular access; relocation of shed
Easting: 447951.8 Northing: 95289
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01089/17
Application No: P/01094/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28266/G
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 25 Shore Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318LD
Proposal: Proposed extension of balcony; window at lower ground floor level on south west
elevation.
Easting: 447714.6 Northing: 95837.1
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01094/17
Application No: P/01050/17 Alt Ref: TCP/26297/A
Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake North
Location: 41 James Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369NH
Proposal: Conversion of garage to provide additional living accommodation
Easting: 458836.4 Northing: 83267.7
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01050/17
Application No: P/01088/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33207
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: The Garlic Farm, Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360NR
Proposal: Extension to Restaurant/Cafe: alterations
Easting: 455515.2 Northing: 86934.6
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01088/17
Application No: P/01087/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33207/A
Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: The Garlic Farm, Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360NR
Proposal: Extension to Restaurant/Cafe
Easting: 455515.2 Northing: 86934.6
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01087/17
Application No: P/01086/17 Alt Ref: A/02540/D
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East
Location: Pan Meadows, land between Staplers Road and, St. Georges Way, Newport, Isle
Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: 9x ground illuminated signs; 2x non-illuminated signs, 1x swing sign, 1x window
sign; 1x sales clock; 1x brochure holder; 1x non-illuminated wall mounted lettering,
7x bollard lights; 2x flagpoles
Easting: 451048 Northing: 88708
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01086/17
Application No: P/01096/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/23100/F
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: Castle Cottage, 14 Castle Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301PH
Proposal: Proposed timber framed storage unit
Easting: 448652.5 Northing: 87979.5
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01096/17
Application No: P/01105/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32863/A
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: 62 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301NZ
Proposal: Single storey south west extension to ground floor, first floor roof extension and
alterations to existing elevations
Easting: 448227.3 Northing: 88059.6
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01105/17
Application No: P/01069/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/14655/F
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South
Location: 1 St. Johns Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301LH
Proposal: Change of use from offices to single residential dwelling house; alterations
Easting: 449859.1 Northing: 88754.8
Case Officer: Lee Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01069/17
Application No: P/01070/17 Alt Ref: LBC/14655/G
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South
Location: 1 St. Johns Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301LH
Proposal: Listed Building Consent for change of use from offices to single residential
dwellinghouse; alterations
Easting: 449859.1 Northing: 88754.8
Case Officer: Lee Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01070/17
Application No: P/01024/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32482/B
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Parkhurst
Location: land adjacent 17, Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Variation of conditions 3, 9 and 10 on P/00639/16 – TCP/32482/A to allow changes to landscaping materials
Easting: 449045.4 Northing: 91474.7
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01024/17
Application No: P/00837/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28689/A
Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood
Location: 21 Pallance Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318LW
Proposal: Demolition of existing flat roofed extension; alterations; proposed new dwelling
(revised plans)
Easting: 448401.6 Northing: 93990.4
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00837/17
Application No: P/01082/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31464/C
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne
Location: Quarrhurst, Quarr Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EL
Proposal: Proposed Skywalk and Treehouse (Revised Application)
Easting: 457069.7 Northing: 92723.1
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01082/17
Application No: P/00974/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27204/G
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Lake South
Location: Landguard Holiday Centre, Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight,
PO37 7PJ
Proposal: Single storey extension to existing central complex building and associated internal alterations together with associated external works to improve access
Easting: 457942.7 Northing: 82626
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00974/17
Application No: P/00901/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07587/A
Parish(es): Shorwell Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Good Robins, Atherfield, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382LQ
Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level to include balcony
Easting: 446269.6 Northing: 79904.3
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00901/17
Application No: P/01079/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31331/B
Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland
Location: land between Appletree Cottage and Listona, Heath Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of
Wight, PO40
Proposal: Revised design for chalet bungalow granted outline planning consent P/00334/16
on land between Appletree Cottage and Listona, Heath Lane, Freshwater
Easting: 433125.4 Northing: 87500.7
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01079/17
Application No: P/01093/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16738/E
Parish(es): Whippingham Ward(s): Newport North
Location: Silver Birches, East Cowes Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326NH
Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level over garage to provide additional living
accommodation.
Easting: 451790.5 Northing: 91838.3
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01093/17
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.