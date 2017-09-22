The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

22 September 2017

Application No: P/01100/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33203

Parish(es): Brading Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Marsh View Cottage, Carpenters Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331YQ

Proposal: Proposed 1/2 storey extensions to front side and rear to provide additional living

accommodation.

Easting: 462003.7 Northing: 88627.5

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01100/17

Application No: P/01095/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23145/H

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: land adjacent to, Berry Barn Farm, New Road, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Variation of conditions no. 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 14 on P/01112/15 –

TCP/23145/F to allow alterations to approved scheme

Easting: 442832.3 Northing: 82591

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01095/17

Application No: P/01092/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30756/C

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: land adjacent The Willows, Moortown Lane, Brighstone, Newport, Isle Of Wight,

PO30 4AN

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 on P/01307/12 – TCP/30756/A to allow alterations to

approved scheme

Easting: 442462.8 Northing: 83114.7

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01092/17

Application No: P/01064/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21028/E

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Clockhouse, Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304EJ

Proposal: Removal of condition 3 on P/02905/07 – TCP/21028/B to allow the main dwelling to be used as a bed and breakfast

Easting: 439251.5 Northing: 84080.6

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01064/17

Application No: P/01109/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33208

Parish(es): Calbourne Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Hummets, New Road, Porchfield, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Proposed Garage

Easting: 445103.4 Northing: 90712.8

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01109/17

Application No: P/01076/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28471/B

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina

Location: land bounded by River Medina/Cowes Youth Centre/, Medina Road/Thetis

Road/Pelham Road/, Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31

Proposal: Application for Listed Building Consent for works to repair and consolidate the

Grade II* Listed Hammerhead Crane including the relocation of the existing switch

gear and demolition of the associated building.

Easting: 449876.1 Northing: 95383.7

Case Officer: Russell Chick

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01076/17

Application No: P/01102/17 Alt Ref: TCP/24571/C

Parish(es): Fishbourne Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne

Location: 127 Fishbourne Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EU

Proposal: Rear single storey Lounge extension to 127 Fishbourne Lane and 1m plan single

storey extension to rear fa?ade to provide double acoustic glazing units

Easting: 455676.4 Northing: 92978.6

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01102/17

Application No: P/01074/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21684/D

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South

Location: 17 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409AJ

Proposal: 2 semi detached two bed dwellings on land at the rear of No 17

Easting: 433701.3 Northing: 87111

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01074/17

Application No: P/01078/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32695/A

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 12 Worsley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JN

Proposal: Proposed vehicular access

Easting: 448018.5 Northing: 95280.5

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01078/17

Application No: P/01089/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29674/B

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 7 Worsley Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JN

Proposal: Proposed single/two storey rear extension to include balcony; widening of

vehicular access; relocation of shed

Easting: 447951.8 Northing: 95289

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01089/17

Application No: P/01094/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28266/G

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 25 Shore Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318LD

Proposal: Proposed extension of balcony; window at lower ground floor level on south west

elevation.

Easting: 447714.6 Northing: 95837.1

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01094/17

Application No: P/01050/17 Alt Ref: TCP/26297/A

Parish(es): Lake Ward(s): Lake North

Location: 41 James Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO369NH

Proposal: Conversion of garage to provide additional living accommodation

Easting: 458836.4 Northing: 83267.7

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01050/17

Application No: P/01088/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33207

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: The Garlic Farm, Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360NR

Proposal: Extension to Restaurant/Cafe: alterations

Easting: 455515.2 Northing: 86934.6

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01088/17

Application No: P/01087/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33207/A

Parish(es): Newchurch Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: The Garlic Farm, Mersley Lane, Newchurch, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO360NR

Proposal: Extension to Restaurant/Cafe

Easting: 455515.2 Northing: 86934.6

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01087/17

Application No: P/01086/17 Alt Ref: A/02540/D

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport East

Location: Pan Meadows, land between Staplers Road and, St. Georges Way, Newport, Isle

Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: 9x ground illuminated signs; 2x non-illuminated signs, 1x swing sign, 1x window

sign; 1x sales clock; 1x brochure holder; 1x non-illuminated wall mounted lettering,

7x bollard lights; 2x flagpoles

Easting: 451048 Northing: 88708

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01086/17

Application No: P/01096/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/23100/F

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: Castle Cottage, 14 Castle Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301PH

Proposal: Proposed timber framed storage unit

Easting: 448652.5 Northing: 87979.5

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01096/17

Application No: P/01105/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32863/A

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: 62 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301NZ

Proposal: Single storey south west extension to ground floor, first floor roof extension and

alterations to existing elevations

Easting: 448227.3 Northing: 88059.6

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01105/17

Application No: P/01069/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/14655/F

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South

Location: 1 St. Johns Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301LH

Proposal: Change of use from offices to single residential dwelling house; alterations

Easting: 449859.1 Northing: 88754.8

Case Officer: Lee Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01069/17

Application No: P/01070/17 Alt Ref: LBC/14655/G

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport South

Location: 1 St. Johns Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301LH

Proposal: Listed Building Consent for change of use from offices to single residential

dwellinghouse; alterations

Easting: 449859.1 Northing: 88754.8

Case Officer: Lee Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01070/17

Application No: P/01024/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32482/B

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Parkhurst

Location: land adjacent 17, Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Variation of conditions 3, 9 and 10 on P/00639/16 – TCP/32482/A to allow changes to landscaping materials

Easting: 449045.4 Northing: 91474.7

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01024/17

Application No: P/00837/17 Alt Ref: TCP/28689/A

Parish(es): Northwood Ward(s): Cowes South & Northwood

Location: 21 Pallance Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318LW

Proposal: Demolition of existing flat roofed extension; alterations; proposed new dwelling

(revised plans)

Easting: 448401.6 Northing: 93990.4

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00837/17

Application No: P/01082/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31464/C

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Binstead & Fishbourne

Location: Quarrhurst, Quarr Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334EL

Proposal: Proposed Skywalk and Treehouse (Revised Application)

Easting: 457069.7 Northing: 92723.1

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01082/17

Application No: P/00974/17 Alt Ref: TCP/27204/G

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Lake South

Location: Landguard Holiday Centre, Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight,

PO37 7PJ

Proposal: Single storey extension to existing central complex building and associated internal alterations together with associated external works to improve access

Easting: 457942.7 Northing: 82626

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00974/17

Application No: P/00901/17 Alt Ref: TCP/07587/A

Parish(es): Shorwell Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Good Robins, Atherfield, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO382LQ

Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level to include balcony

Easting: 446269.6 Northing: 79904.3

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00901/17

Application No: P/01079/17 Alt Ref: TCP/31331/B

Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland

Location: land between Appletree Cottage and Listona, Heath Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of

Wight, PO40

Proposal: Revised design for chalet bungalow granted outline planning consent P/00334/16

on land between Appletree Cottage and Listona, Heath Lane, Freshwater

Easting: 433125.4 Northing: 87500.7

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01079/17

Application No: P/01093/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16738/E

Parish(es): Whippingham Ward(s): Newport North

Location: Silver Birches, East Cowes Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326NH

Proposal: Proposed extension at first floor level over garage to provide additional living

accommodation.

Easting: 451790.5 Northing: 91838.3

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01093/17

Note – from the Isle of Wight Council

Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.

Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm

Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month

Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.

For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.

Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.

All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.

NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.

