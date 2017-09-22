Detectives investigating the disappearance of Corrie McKeague have released images of four men who came into contact with the RAF gunner on the night he went missing.

In July, police ended a five-month search of a landfill site for the serviceman – who was 23-years-old when he vanished after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on 24 September last year.

Sunday marks a year to the day since he disappeared and Suffolk Police has released CCTV images of four men who had a brief interaction with Mr McKeague before they entered Flex nightclub.

The force said the men are not key witnesses and are not being treated as suspects, but may have information that may help understand what happened to the RAF gunner.

Detective superintendent Katie Elliott said: Our thoughts are with Corrie’s family and friends 12 months on from his disappearance.

It is fair to say that a year on from him going missing, we never thought we would be in this position of not yet locating Corrie or establishing exactly what happened to him.

We have always wanted to provide answers to Corrie’s family about what happened to him.

DS Elliott added: The search for Corrie remains an active investigation.

We would appeal directly to the public who were out in Bury St Edmunds exactly 12 months ago on the night he went missing and maybe a year on are once again back in the town centre this weekend.

We would ask the public to call us if they have fresh information that may be of benefit to the investigation.

A special operations unit has been commissioned to review Suffolk Police’s investigation into the disappearance, which has cost more than £1.2m to date.

It is due to be completed in the next few weeks and may identify if there are any new lines of inquiry, the force said.

