Uber has tens of thousands of drivers on London streets, but from October, grabbing one in the capital could be a thing of the past.

As it loses its operating licence in London, here are 10 facts you may not know about the popular ride-hailing app:

:: Where does the name come from?

Formally called UberCab, the name references the slang term ‘uber’ to mean extremely good.

The company’s success has led to a new verb entering the dictionary – uberize – meaning to change the market for a service by introducing a different way of buying or using it, especially using mobile technology.

:: Who’s in charge?

Uber founder Travis Kalanick used to be at the helm, but he was ousted in June over concerns about his behaviour.

Former travel company boss Dara Khosrowshahi was appointed as new chief executive, with Uber insisting the company would no longer tolerate brilliant jerks.

The Iranian-American businessman was the highest paid chief executive in the US in 2015, and saw Expedia’s annual revenue double under his leadership.

:: Where does Uber operate?

The company, which is based in San Francisco, California, operates in 76 countries and 450 cities worldwide.

:: How many Uber drivers are there?

There are about 40,000 drivers in London‎, and over 1.5 million drivers across the world.

:: There are very few female drivers

Just 2% of Uber drivers are female, with around 800 driving on the capital’s streets. Across the US around 14% Uber drivers are women.

Uber has vowed to get at least one million female drivers on the app globally by 2020.

:: How many Uber trips have been taken worldwide?

Uber passed the five-billion trips milestone in May.

The company rewarded all 156 of the drivers that provided the rides while it crossed the five billion mark with a $500 (£370) bonus.

:: Uber hasn’t proved profitable

The company has been valued at almost $70bn, but it is yet to make a profit.

Last year it reported a net loss of $2.8bn (£2.1bn).

:: Are self-driving Ubers around the corner?

Not likely. The company hired robot researchers to help develop self-driving cars, launching its first road-worthy versions in 2016.

However, in 2017 the California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked the registration of 16 Uber self-drive vehicles.

In March 2017 an Uber self-driving car was flipped on its side in a three-vehicle crash in Arizona.

:: Some drivers are forced to take selfies

Using a mechanism called Real-Time ID Check, the app requires some drivers to confirm their identities via a selfie photo before each shift.

Facial recognition software then confirms the driver’s identity, but Uber’s chief security officer did admit bad lighting has led to a few drivers being rejected.

:: Uber has scientists on staff

Uber has employed hundreds of social and data scientists to develop video game techniques, graphics and non-cash rewards to motivate drivers to work longer and harder.

Using psychological tricks similar to those which encourage gamers to complete game play goals, drivers can earn virtual badges for good service.

Reward symbols include a launching rocket, sparkling diamond and pair of Groucho Marx glasses.

(c) Sky News 2017: 10 Uber-interesting facts from ‘brilliant jerks’ to forced selfies

