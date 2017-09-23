A host of events are happening across the Isle of Wight today (Saturday) and tomorrow in celebration of Isle of Wight Day.

A procession will be weaving its way around Ryde this lunchtime, with thousands of people registered to take part.

In Arreton, the annual Sweetcorn Fayre runs today and tomorrow, while in Bembridge it’s the annual Harbour Food Festival.

Tonight, Island’s Got Talent final is happening at Cowes Enterprise College from 6.30pm.

Songs of Praise – hosted by Alan Titchmarsh – will also be at Cowes Enterprise College tomorrow from 4pm.

You can find a full list of events here.

Comments

comments