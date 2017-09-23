Isle Of Wight March In Support Of The NHS – From Newport To Southampton

Islanders are planning to march to Southampton in support of the NHS later (Saturday).

They will make a four mile walk, from St Mary’s Hospital in Newport to the Cowes Red Jet Terminal.

From there, campaigners are planning to cross the Solent to meet mainland colleagues, before marching to Southampton General Hospital.

Those behind the march say it is in support of the health service and is inspired by fears for its future.

Organiser Steve Gibbs told Isle of Wight Radio that if hospital patients look hard enough, they may already spot signs of change:

“When they go into the hospitals, look who’s providing the services. It may have a NHS sticker on there but underneath does it say “supplied by a private company”? We want to make sure the NHS stays free for everyone, not be privatised out. “We want to try and keep as many of the services that are on the Island at the moment. What we want is people to be aware what’s happening. We don’t want them thinking, “How did this happen?””

