Campaigners are marching from Newport to Cowes today (Saturday) in support of the Isle of Wight’s NHS services.

People talking part in the 4 mile walk from St Mary’s Hospital to the Cowes RedJet Terminal say they want to raise awareness of privatisation and cuts impacting healthcare on the Isle of Wight.

Steve Gibbs said:

“We want to keep as many of the services that are on the Island at the moment – we don’t want them to lose them to the Mainland. The Isle of Wight has a lot more to lose than other places.”

The march organiser also told Isle of Wight Radio he’s proud of all the people marching alongside him:

“We’re getting a lot of support from passers-by and I’m really pleased with the turn out. We’re more than pleased with what’s going on this morning.”

Once the group have reached Cowes they will cross the Solent to meet fellow campaigners, and continue their march to Southampton General Hospital.

Comments

comments