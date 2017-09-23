The Canadian PM’s choice of socks has prompted Twitter banter involving Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker and Star Trek’s Captain Kirk.

Justin Trudeau brazenly wore socks depicting Star Wars favourite Chewbacca at a business forum in New York City, resulting in a tweet of disapproval from the Starship Enterprise’s commanding officer.

Actor William Shatner, in a nod to the "rivalry" between Star Wars and Star Trek, tweeted: "@JustinTrudeau I thought we were friends. Chewbacca socks?"

His tweet also features a tearful emoji, for added comic effect.

Shatner’s mock distress elicited a response from Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, also known as Luke Skywalker, who tweeted: "Here’s another reason I love @JustinTrudeau.

"Plus – I have it on good authority what he was wearing UNDER his suit."

Hamill included a photograph of Star Wars themed undergarments, which in turn caused Prime Minister Trudeau to respond with a tweet of his own.

Including the shorthand for "may the force be with you" – traditional Star Wars phraseology that’s guaranteed to woo fans – the Prime Minister wrote: "Thanks Mark. Sadly those haven’t fit in a while… #MTFBWY."

Predictably, social media was then awash with partisan commentary on the subject.

For Mr Trudeau’s part, he has a history of sporting novelty socks for all occasions – prompting US media to credit him with (or maybe accuse him of) "sock diplomacy".

