Isle of Wight Day reached Africa yesterday (Saturday) when Islanders Denise Collis and Adrian Brewer flew the Island’s flag at the source of the River Nile.

The Roll Out the Barrel Trust, was in Africa to set up new water and sanitation projects. Denise is working in Uganda on medical outreach. Adrian Brewer, from the Isle of Wight charity, was in Africa to set up new water and sanitation projects.

The pair, who are members of Newport’s Vectis Sunrise Rotary Club met up in Jinja, Uganda and flew the flag where the River Nile starts.

Adrian said:

“So many people wanted to know what an Isle of Wight was, instead of where it is. We explained that we were a special Island located in the English Channel and the flag represented our unique position.”

