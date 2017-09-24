Dancers’ Michael Jackson Tribute Wins Isle Of Wight Day Talent Show

A team of dancers from Ryde Academy were crowned winners of Island’s Got Talent on Isle of Wight Day yesterday (Saturday).

Judges broadcaster Anneka Rice, Level 42’s Mark King and dj Rob Da Bank unanimously agreed their Michael Jackson tribute deserved the title in the competition at Cowes Enterprise College.

Ryde Academy tweeted it was “so proud” of its Ryde Academy Elite group after a night of performances that also included ballet and singing. Mark King told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The courage of a teenage lad to get up and perform a ballet dance. That takes a lot of courage…because of peer pressure is a bit of a beast. Rosanna Spurr! Beautifully sung, fantastic pitching.”

Rob Da Bank praised the members of his music club, from those who had auditioned to those who made it through to the big night.

Comments

comments