A festival in Sandown, set up to raise awareness for the mental health charity Mind, has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Around £3,000 has been collected for Mind after last month’s inaugural Fairweather Festival.

Professor Green and the Chuckle Brothers were joined by top local acts on stage at Los Altos Park.

Organisers are hoping the one-day event, which sol out, will return for a second time next year.

