What were the standout stats from Saturday’s football?

Chelsea and Manchester City were the biggest winners on a goal-packed day of Premier League action, while there were also victories for Tottenham, Manchester United, Watford, Everton and Liverpool.

Here are five stats you can use to impress your mates!

Hernandez the poacher

Harry Kane stole the show in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over West Ham live on Sky Sports, but there was also a landmark goal for Javier Hernandez. The Mexican scored his 40th Premier League goal in the London Stadium showdown when he headed home in the second half. Did you know every one of those goals has come from inside the penalty box?

Hat-trick hero Morata

In the week that Diego Costa departed for Atletico Madrid, Alvaro Morata continued his impressive start to life at Chelsea in style. The Spaniard’s hat-trick helped Antonio Conte’s side to a 4-0 win at the bet365 Stadium. With six goals and two assists, he has now been involved in more goals in his first six Premier League appearances than any other Chelsea player.

Goal-shy Southampton

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal as Manchester United clinched a hard-fought 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium. It continued a barren run of form for Saints, who have now failed to find the net in eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

Bournemouth blow it

Bournemouth found themselves 1-0 up against Everton after Josh King’s goal, but they left Goodison Park with nothing as Oumar Niasse scored twice late on to turn the game on its head. Eddie Howe’s side have now lost 28 points from winning positions since the start of last season – more than any other Premier League side.

Sharp-shooter Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho may have had his head turned by Barcelona during the summer, but he was back to his best in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Leicester. The Brazilian’s brilliant free-kick was his 16th goal from outside the penalty box – more than any other player since his debut.

(c) Sky News 2017: Five stats to tell your mates from Saturday’s Premier League games

Comments

comments