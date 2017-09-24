The Baltimore Ravens fly over to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley on Sunday, with their defence looking as dominant as ever and Terrell Suggs says the franchise has standards to maintain.

Heading into the game – which you can watch live on Sky Sports Action from 1.30pm – the Ravens have been as formidable as history suggests and linebacker Suggs says what has gone before means this Baltimore defence hasa higher benchmark than most

“We are always competitive, Suggs told Sky Sports. But the type of team you’re going to see is definitely a physical one, a ferocious one and hopefully a very fun one to watch that scores a lot of points.

So far, albeit in a two-game sample, Baltimore’s defence has looked one of the strongest in the NFL this season.

They shut out the Cincinnati Bengals 20-0 in Week One, and toppled the Cleveland Browns with a 24-10 victory in Week Two.

Compared to the offence, they’ve clearly been the most impressive aspect of the team, and it is something Suggs alluded to when he met with us earlier this summer.

“This defence has the potential to be special,” he said. “We have a lot of young guys, but a lot of good young guys who are ready to come in and make a legacy of their own and we are really looking forward to seeing them play.”

The defence has definitely flashed that potential.

Baltimore are second only to Carolina in points per game allowed, and have an opponent passer rating of 35.0 – only one passing touchdown allowed compared to eight interceptions.

The defence are also tied for fourth in the league with eight sacks, and have the third-best third-down defence, with opponents only converting 24 per cent of the time.

Baltimore have a long tradition of being a top unit, and Suggs is the last remaining player from an era of superstars who set the Ravens’ standard with their ferocious play contributing to Super Bowl wins in 2000 and 2012. Has he tried to pass it on?

Absolutely. You definitely have to be physical, he said. You have to be a physical player to play on the defence. That’s the Ravens’ standard and you better know what you are doing. You better know your playbook.

If you can do those two things, you can play on this defence.

This idea of legacy can be traced back to two of the greatest defensive players in the last few decades.

Ray Lewis and Ed Reed both played a large part in Suggs’ growth and success, emphasising how crucial it was to be a master the mental part of the game.

That’s very important. If you’re a student of the game and you master your craft, the game becomes slow for you. You can see things before they happen, Suggs added.

That’s one thing Ed Reed and Ray Lewis told me – study film, study your opponent, get in the minds of offensive coordinators, what they like to do, and what they do great.

Studying was a very big part of my education as a young player coming up.

Suggs will be passing this knowledge on to the next generation of defensive stars in Baltimore, and he leads by example.

He already has three sacks on the season, one behind joint leaders in the NFL Calais Campbell and DeMarcus Lawrence. Linebacker C.J. Mosley has 18 tackles, and corners Brandon Carr and Lardarius Webb both lead the NFL with two interceptions each.

Suggs will be in action at Wembley, and he is out to prove that defensive players deserve just as much recognition as attacking playmakers in today’s pass-happy NFL.

I’m very excited about playing in London and showcasing my talents on International land, said Suggs.

Yes this is an offensive league, a passing league, but defensive players have a place here too.

We have had a lot of defensive guys come to the forefront with Khalil Mack, J.J. Watt, Von Miller and myself.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has only been sacked twice so far this season, but the Ravens will be bringing the heat on Sunday.

Suggs should have a chance to add to his 117.5 total for his career. With four more sacks, he can jump into the top 20 players of all time. He loves the feeling of taking the quarterback down.

“It’s the greatest thing in the world” he smiled. “It’s like prom night, if you know what I mean. It’s the greatest feeling in the world, and I can’t wait to do it over and over and over again.”

The Ravens’ road to the AFC North title continues on Sunday against Jacksonville. Tune into to Sky Sports Action from 1.30pm to catch all the action.

