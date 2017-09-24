Donald Trump has doubled down on his criticism of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, declaring: "Tell them to stand!"

The US President hit out at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who said Mr Trump’s remarks about players who take a knee during The Star-Spangled Banner were divisive and show an unfortunate lack of respect.

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country. Tell them to stand!

And the President has also got involved in a spat with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, after announcing that star player Stephen Curry would not be welcome at the White House for the traditional visit made by championship teams.

In response, NBA legend LeBron James called Mr Trump a bum.

The latest controversy of Mr Trump’s eight-month presidency was sparked on Friday night, when he suggested during a rally in Alabama that NFL owners should sack players who choose not to stand during the national anthem.

Since the start of last season, several NFL stars have either knelt, sat or raised fists during the anthem to protest against police treatment of people of colour and social injustice.

During last week’s round of games, four players sat or knelt during the anthem and two raised their fists, while others stood by the protesters in support.

Mr Trump has enjoyed strong support from many NFL owners – at least seven of them have donated $1m (£740,000) each to his inaugural committee – but several of them spoke out against his comments.

New York Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they were inappropriate and offensive, while Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who has supported players who have knelt, said the country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness.

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York did not mince his words, saying Mr Trump’s statement was callous.

Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman said the President’s behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be addressed.

Detroit Lions player Eric Ebron wrote on Twitter: Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh.

With 14 NFL games taking place on Sunday, including an early kickoff at London’s Wembley Stadium, the actions of players during the anthem will be watched closely.

You have a chance to do something really great, music mogul Sean Diddy Combs told players in a tweet.

