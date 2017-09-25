A barrier is being installed to stop the grounds of St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight being used as a ‘rat-run’.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says it’s had several near misses because of people using the site as a route to avoid traffic on the roundabout.

As of October 23 the barrier will come into force – from this date onward only authorised vehicles will be able to drive through the site.

It will be controlled by an automatic number plate recognition system. This new system will also change the way you pay when using the car park. Rather than using buying a ticket to display, people will now ‘pay on exit’ at payment machines.

A statement from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust says:

“St. Mary’s Hospital site is increasingly being used as a ‘rat-run’ by those who wish to avoid

congestion on the roundabout or shorten their journey. The increased vehicular movement on site causes issues and there have been several near misses. Fortunately accidents causing injury have been avoided but the Trust has a ‘duty of care’ to everyone using the St. Mary’s Hospital site.”

Deputy Chief Executive, Frank Sims says:

“No longer will patients have to worry about whether their parking ticket is going to run out. The system will also provide the Trust with the ability to improve road traffic management on the St.Mary’s Hospital site.”

The Trust say staff parking will also change – with the introduction of a virtual permit system.

