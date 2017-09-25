A crash is being reported in Fishbourne this morning (Monday).

Isle of Wight Radio listeners are reporting heavy traffic.

Drivers are being turned around near to the turning towards the Wightlink car ferry at Elenors Grove.

Listeners are reporting a motorcycle is involved.

*UPDATED 8.12am

*Southern Vectis said its route 9 and 4 are affected.

Wightlink has tweeted to say drivers may face delays getting to the ferry terminal.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service has confirmed to Isle of Wight Radio that one ambulance has been called to the incident and is on scene.

The road is closed between Wootton high Street and Newnham Road in Binstead.

**UPDATED 8.49am

**The road has now re-opened.

Police have told Isle of Wight Radio they were called to the junction of Kite Hill and Fishbourne Lane just before 8am.

A motorcyclist and a van were involved.

