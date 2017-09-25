Emergency services were called to Ryde last night (Sunday) after a car ended up in Ryde Canoe Lake.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident – by police – on the Esplanade at 8.45pm.

Two appliances from Newport and Ryde, a Water Rescue Unit and a Rescue Vehicle attended, after a report of a Nissn Micra being partly submerged.

The driver was successfully rescued by police and taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport by ambulance.

The fire service said the incident was left in the hands of the police.

