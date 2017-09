Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue crews are at The Globe on Cowes Parade.

Three people need treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation, Isle of Wight Radio has been told.

Meanwhile, firefighters are using a fire extinguisher in the kitchen of the Solent-front restaurant.

They were called at 12.10.

A second fire crew has been stood down.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service was called at 12:34.

