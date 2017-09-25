LISTEN Isle Of Wight’s Young Anon Writers’ Second Year Of Success

Just a year ago, the Isle of Wight young authors (known as the Anon Writers) were unsure if they would have enough funding to continue their project.

Scroll down to hear from the young writers…

One book in, as Isle of Wight Radio reported, the Independent Arts’ organised group hoped to continue, but did not know if it could.

However, last week the group published its second anthology, celebrating with a spoken-word performance at the Strings bar in Newport.

Hear from some of those who took part here…

