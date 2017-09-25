A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fishbourne this morning (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the incident – involving a motorcycle and a van – on Kite Hill at the junction with Fishbourne Lane just before 8am.

Isle of Wight Radio has been told that a male motorcylist has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

The road between Wootton High Street and Newnham Road in Binstead has now re-opened – and Southern Vectis and Wightlink say services are starting to return to normal.

