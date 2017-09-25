If you ever needed proof that being a professional wrestler is a dangerous business then just ask Cesaro.

As you can see in the video above, the Swiss WWE star was thrown into a ringpost during his match at No Mercy overnight and ended smashing his two front teeth.

Clearly in pain and covered in blood, Cesaro somehow managed to go on for another fifteen minutes to complete the match, ultimately coming up short in his Tag Team Championship match with Sheamus against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The former US Champion also needed stitches just below his lip as well as emergency dental work as soon as he went backstage after his match at the Staples Center in LA.

Although extremely painful, some would see the mishap as karma after a similar incident in a match occurred back in April.

Cesaro’s tag partner Sheamus kicked rival Jeff Hardy so hard a tooth came flying out of his mouth, something his brother Matt was quick to point out on Twitter.

