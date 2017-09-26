Tackling and scrums in rugby should be banned when the sport is played in schools, experts have said.

Most injuries in youth rugby occur when children are involved in the collision elements of the game, according to a pair of academics.

Allyson Pollock and Graham Kirkwood from the Institute of Health at Newcastle University want ministers to put the interests of the child before those of corporate professional rugby unions.

They claim removing collision from school rugby is likely to reduce and mitigate the risk of injury in pupils.

The sorts of injuries caused while playing rugby, for example concussion, can be associated with the lowering of a person’s life chances, the pair said.

Low educational achievement, an increased risk of dementia and premature death are among the consequences of head injuries, they added.

Previous research has shown that rugby, along with ice hockey and American football have the highest rates of concussion out of any youth sport.

Professor Pollock and Mr Kirkwood say changing the rules can make a difference, giving the example of a ban on ‘body checking’ for under-13s in Canadian schools.

We call on the chief medical officers to act on the evidence and advise the UK government to put the interests of the child before those of corporate professional rugby unions and remove harmful contact from the school game, they wrote.

Most injures in youth rugby are because of the collision elements of the game, mainly the tackle.

In March 2016, scientists and doctors from the Sport Collision Injury Collective called for the tackle and other forms of harmful contact to be removed from school rugby. The data in support of the call is compelling.

Commenting on the article, Professor Tara Spires-Jones, UK Dementia Research Institute programme lead and deputy director of the Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said: Very strong, reproducible evidence supports a greater risk of dementia in people who have head injuries in their lifetimes, which urges caution in games where there is a significant risk of head injury.

However, the data on specifically whether playing rugby or other contact sports in school increases your risk of dementia are not as robust yet due to a lack of large prospective studies. It is also very clear that there are many health risks of leading a sedentary lifestyle.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: Schools have the flexibility to offer a diverse PE curriculum which suits the needs of their students.

We expect schools to be aware of all of the risks associated with sporting activities and to provide a safe environment for pupils.

There is expert advice available for schools on how to manage activities safely and reduce the risk of injuries and accidents. On top of this, staff should be given the information and training they need to manage risks effectively.

