Catalan separatist leaders have vowed to stage an independence referendum on Sunday, despite the Spanish government’s pledge to crack down on what it calls an illegal vote.

As pro-independence campaigners defy authorities by handing out millions of ballots, Sky News takes a look at the region’s fight for self-rule.

:: Where is Catalonia?

The northeastern region of Spain is home to 7.5 million citizens and has its own devolved government.

It has its own language, cultural traditions and the country’s second biggest city, Barcelona.

Prior to the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) the region was given broad autonomy, but this was rolled back under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

Catalonia regained autonomy after General Franco’s death in 1975, then secured enhanced judiciary and taxation powers following a landmark vote in 2006.

However, in July 2010 Spain’s constitutional court ruled that parts of the region’s autonomy statute were unlawful and that references to Catalonia as a nation had no legal validity.

More than a million people held a march in Barcelona to oppose the ruling.

:: What is happening?

Decades of separatist tensions have come to a head, with increasing support for the pro-independence cause.

In November 2014, Catalonia’s government held an informal referendum in which more than 80% voted in favour of independence.

It has since fought for the right to hold a legally binding vote and is pushing ahead with a referendum on Sunday despite the firm opposition of the Spanish government.

The yes/no ballot paper asks: Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state in the form of a republic?

:: What does the Spanish government say?

Since the nation’s constitutional court declared the referendum illegal, Madrid has launched a crackdown to confiscate millions of ballot slips.

State police have been sent to the region to monitor public spaces and act in case the illegal referendum is maintained, sparking protests in Barcelona and other cities.

Madrid has moved to put Catalan forces in the area under central control and 12 Catalan officials were arrested during a raid on several government offices.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he will do whatever is needed, without relinquishing anything to prevent the referendum going forward.

Foreign minister Alfonso Dastis claimed separatists were using Nazi tactics to intimidate opponents, adding: Referendums are a weapon of choice of dictators.

:: Why does Catalonia have a link with Scotland?

The cause of Catalan and Scottish independence campaigners is largely the same – both are fighting against centralised powers for the ultimate right of self-rule.

As such, a fraternity between the two campaigns is embraced by top-level ministers and grassroots campaigners alike.

Catalonia’s Estelada flag is a common sight on SNP marches and during the Scottish referendum a group of Catalan firefighters drove 1,500 miles to Glasgow to lend their support.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona fans threatened to wave Scottish flags at a cup final last year after being denied the right to take pro-Catalan flags to the game.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued her concern over Madrid’s resistance to the Catalan vote and suggested that the agreement that led to the Scottish referendum was a template that could be used by others elsewhere in the world.

The Spanish government hit back, accusing Ms Sturgeon and SNP ministers of totally misunderstanding Spanish law.

:: What will happen if Catalonia votes for independence?

While former prime minister David Cameron promised the Scottish referendum was decisive and irreversible, Catalonia’s vote is anything but clear cut.

Separatists are holding the ballot against the wishes of the Spanish government, which is certain to block a move for independence in the event of a ‘yes’ vote.

However, the Catalan government says the vote is legally binding and if separatists are successful independence must be declared by parliament within two days of the result.

The referendum has a large amount of symbolic significance.

A ‘yes’ vote would add fuel to the fire but even without it independence campaigners have taken advantage of the police crackdown, which they claim has suppressed democracy.

Protesters have called for an unstoppable wave of democracy, while Catalan President Carles Puigdemont warned the Spanish government: You can’t stem the tide.

(c) Sky News 2017: Catalonia: The fight for independence explained

