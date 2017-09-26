Firefighters have been called to a fire at a commercial building at A.J Wells and Sons in Newport this afternoon (Tuesday).
The fire service said three appliances are on attending the incident.
A fire has been reported in an extractor fan unit, located just outside the main building just off Riverway Industrial Estate.
More than a dozen firefighters are on scene.
The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said two people are being treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.
*The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has now put out the fire.
