The Isle of Wight’s MP has secured government consent to develop former Carisbrooke High School and Island Learning Centre land into social housing.

Bob Seely wrote to the education minister, Justine Greening, in July seeking permission to transfer the Taylor Road (Newport) site to Sovereign Housing. The housing company will work in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council to build the new homes.

Funding will come from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) but Bob Seely says securing the money was a time-limited task:

“It’s very good news this consent has now been granted and the development can move forward. I spoke to the minister about the problem, told her funds were only available for a set period and she promised to talk to her officials to get things moving. I received a letter earlier this month confirming the consent.”

The Island’s MP also said:

“This is an important step forward in making sure we have homes for people on the Island using brownfield, not greenfield land. I was pleased I could use the influence I have as the Island’s MP to take the problem to the minister. I look forward to seeing the end result.”

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the former Carisbrooke High School building appears to be in the process of being torn down – you can see footage from inside here.

Comments

comments