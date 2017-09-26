NBA superstar LeBron James has taken aim at US President Donald Trump and says he will not allow him to use sport as a platform to divide people.

Almost 200 NFL players knelt during the national anthem on Sunday in protest following recent criticism from President Trump.

Trump faced widespread anger from NFL teams and players after his call last week that players should be fired if they protested against perceived racial injustice in the United States by not standing for the anthem.

Speaking at a Cleveland Cavaliers media day, James said the unity shown by NFL players is a reflection of how great the American people can be.

He said: The NFL coaches, players, owners and fans and anyone associated with the NFL was unbelievable. There was solidarity – there was no divide. I’m not going to let one individual, no matter their power, ever use sport as a platform to divide us.

Sport is so amazing, what it can do for everyone. No matter the shape, size, weight, ethnicity, religion or whatever – people find teams, players and colours because of sport. It brings people together like none other.

We know this is the greatest country in the world – the land of the free – but we still have problems just like everybody else.

When we have those problems, we can’t forget how great we can be as a people, because the people run this country and not one individual – and damn sure not him.

I will lend my voice, my passion and my money to the youth, to my inner city and those outside my inner city. I want to let these kids know there is hope and not one individual, no matter if it’s the president of the United States or someone in your household, that can stop your dreams from becoming a reality.

40NzZ0YzE66yKZHLUxCT0RmjoPPF56vA

(c) Sky News 2017: NBA star LeBron James says Donald Trump will not divide people through sport

Comments

comments