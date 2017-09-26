A brand new multi-million pound call centre, which is set to create 600 jobs, has opened on the Isle of Wight.

Ascensos’ new contact centre has gone live as its first intake of 60 team members start handling enquiries for the first time on behalf of sports retailing giant, JD Sports.

The new facility, located in Cowes will ultimately handle inbound telephone, email and online enquiries on behalf of a range of blue chip retailers including: JD Sports, GAME and Argos.

The facility’s first cohort of team members joined the company on 11 September and have spent the last two weeks in a rigorous training schedule, equipping them to handle queries on behalf of Ascensos’ longstanding client, JD Sports, the leading sports fashion retailer.

To celebrate the first day of handling “live” enquiries, the new Ascensos team members decided to dress in sports gear – demonstrating their affinity with the JD Sports brand and, of course, for a bit of fun.

Lyle McLean, Ascensos’ Operations Director on the Isle Wight, said:

“This is a significant day for our new Isle of Wight operation and we were delighted that the first members of our new team decided to enter into the spirit by adopting a sporting theme for the day. “This is our first intake of team members and at full strength, we plan to have created 600 jobs on the Isle of Wight.”

