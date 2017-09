The best of the Island’s talent went to head to head at Cowes Enterprise College as part of Isle of Wight Day celebrations.

The judges – broadcaster Anneka Rice, Level 42’s Mark King and Bestival’s Rob Da Bank – unanimously agreed a dance tribute to Michael Jackson by students at Ryde Academy deserved the title in the competition at Cowes Enterprise College.

You can see official pictures from the night, taken by Rob Wye, below.

