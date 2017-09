We have seen some stunning photos of The Needles over the years – but this will take some beating.

A photo has been captured by the view of a Spitfire which was flying past the Isle of Wight.

The image – taken by a helicopter – shows the prominent white cliffs and a view of Tennyson Down.

The Spitfire is the the ‘City of Exeter’ plane and features as part of special spitfire flying experience tours.

