A woman has been taken to hospital after an ’emergency incident’ on board a Wightlink ferry

It happened during the 10:00 sailing from Fishbourne to Portsmouth this morning (Tuesday).

The lady, described as elderly, fell on board the St Clare vessel.

She was initially treated by paramedics on arrival in Portsmouth and was later taken to hospital.

The incident led to delays but the service is now running to schedule.

We are now 30 minutes delayed due to an earlier medical emergency on board. We are making time back on each trip so please check in on time. — Wightlink Travel (@WightlinkTravel) September 26, 2017

