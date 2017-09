Tonight (Tuesday) Yarmouth RNLI will feature in a documentary showcasing the work of lifeboat crews from up and down the country.

You’ll be able to see the crew in action in the latest episode of ‘Saving Lives At Sea’.

During this evening’s episode a man finds himself lost in the water, surrounded by thousands of boats competing in the Round the Island Race.

It airs at 8pm on BBC 2.

Comments

comments