Red Funnel has confirmed it will be spending £3 Million on a major refurbishment of its Red Eagle ferry

Local marine businesses will be carrying out the refurbishment which will be similar to the new look given to Red Falcon and Red Osprey in 2014 and 2015.

The aluminium fabrication work has been contracted to Wight Shipyard Ltd in East Cowes, with the main contract awarded to Trimline in Southampton.

Red Funnel says the refurbishment and the order for Red Jet 7 amount to a £10m investment in its cross-Solent services.

Red Funnel CEO, Kevin George said:

“We are delighted to make this exciting announcement so soon after ordering Red Jet 7. The refit of Red Eagle will bring the interior right up-to-date with a contemporary new look and a class-leading travel experience for customers which matches the best in the UK ferry industry.”

The CEO added how its allocated the work to local businesses:

“Once again we are particularly pleased to award the work to local suppliers, supporting jobs in both Southampton and in East Cowes on the Island.”

Work on Red Eagle will start in January 2018. Red Jet says it will be completed in time for the summer timetable which starts on 29 March.

The project will mean more seats for customers and a complete refit of B Deck including a state-of-the-art galley and new toilets. On A Deck, there will be a dedicated pet’s lounge and a purpose-built Signature Lounge offering a premium club experience for discerning travellers.

Modern seating styles and tables and clever LED lighting will be added in areas. High-capacity Wi-Fi, USB charging points, air conditioning and digital entertainment will be some of the features available to everyone on board. Outdoor space to soak up the sun will be available on A and AA Decks.

The consortium of UK and Canadian pension funds acquired the business in July 2017.

