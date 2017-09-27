Thousands of jobs could be at risk in Northern Ireland after a US adjudication against the aircraft manufacturer Bombardier.

America’s Department of Commerce has made a preliminary finding that the Canadian company had received unfair state subsidies and sold below cost.

It has now imposed a 219.63% countervailing duty on Bombardier’s new commercial jets.

The trade dispute centres on the sale of 125 C-Series airliners, the wings for which are made in Northern Ireland.

The US International Trade Commission will now consider the case ahead of a final ruling in February.

Noel Gibson, who has worked at the Bombardier factory in East Belfast for 27 years, fears for the future of jobs.

He said: It is workers who lose out in any dispute and that’s what politicians need to realise, that we suffer when commercial disputes break down.

They need to emphasise to Boeing that they need to settle this without putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Boeing had accused its rival of price dumping to win a lucrative contract from the American carrier Delta.

The US aerospace giant claimed each jet cost $33m (£25m) to produce, but that Bombardier had sold them for $20m (£15m) each.

Bombardier disputed claims that support it had received from the government – £75m from the UK and $1bn (£745m) from Quebec was illegal.

A Government spokeswoman said: As the Prime Minister said last week, we will continue to strongly defend UK interests in support of Bombardier at the very highest level because an adverse outcome risks jobs and livelihoods among the 4,100 skilled workers in Belfast.

Jimmy Kelly, Unite Regional Secretary, said: The decision taken by the US Department of Commerce was not unexpected – unfortunately it is unlikely to be overturned by President Trump whose protectionist tendencies are well-known.

The threat of punitive tariffs on the C-Series will cast a shadow over Bombardier’s future unless the company can source alternative and substantial sales outside the US market.

Bombardier, the largest employer in Northern Ireland with a staff of 4,100, describes the contract as critical to its operations.

Twenty-five percent of the workforce is employed on the C-Series, but that number is expected to reach 60% by 2021.

Bombardier workers and supplies contribute an estimated £400m a year to the Northern Ireland economy.

A spokeswoman for Bombardier said: The magnitude of the proposed duty is absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programmes.

