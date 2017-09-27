An anxiety cafe has launched on the Isle of Wight today (Wednesday)

Island Charity, Independent Arts has started a new daytime group, offering people living with anxiety a chance to take part in creative sessions and learn new skills to help manage their condition.

It’ll run every Wednesday between 10:30 and 12:30 for 12 weeks until 20th December at Newport Methodist Church hall.

The project offers a variety of sessions including writing for wellbeing, a jam-a-long session and photography. Sessions are open to anyone who lives with anxiety.

Project Manager Hannah Griffiths says it’ll help many Islanders:

“Anxiety café is such a great project. It provides the opportunity for people who live with anxiety to meet together in a safe environment and learn new skills. We have also recruited staff and volunteers with anxiety to run the sessions, so everyone understands each other.”

If you would like to attend Anxiety café or learn more, you can call Independent Arts on 01983 822437.

