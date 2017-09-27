The team behind Yarmouth’s ‘Eelavator’ project has been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio – Island Roads, the Environment Agency, and Artecology/Arc Consulting were nominated for their work towards eel conservation on the Isle of Wight.

They picked up their certificate in the ‘BIG Biodiversity Challenge Client Award’ category for their ‘Eelavator’ project in London recently.

Arc Consulting’s Ian Boyd, said:

“It’s an excellent example of collaboration between the Environment Agency, the construction industry and local conservation organisations, showing what can be achieved when you look for imaginative opportunities for wildlife in otherwise ordinary infrastructure projects.”

