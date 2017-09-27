Jason Roy and Sam Billings are in line for recalls as England seek to wrap up a series victory over Windies in the fourth ODI at the Oval, on Wednesday.

Sky Sports understands that Kent wicketkeeper-batsman Billings will bat at number six, meaning a move up the order for Jos Buttler or Bristol centurion Moeen Ali, while Surrey opener Roy would be a straight swap for Hales at the top of the order.

Roy has yet to feature in the five-match series after losing his place to Jonny Bairstow in the ICC Champions Trophy following a run of form that failed to produce a fifty in nine matches, but is back in contention at his home ground after Alex Hales and Ben Stokes were ruled out.

The 27-year-old is expected to fill in for Hales, who has voluntarily returned to Bristol to assist police with their enquiries after team-mate Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident of disorder.

Stokes, 26, was arrested early on Monday and released under investigation – without charge – the England and Wales Cricket Board announced and is now out of the two remaining matches of the series.

Billings, who now looks set to take Stokes’ place in the side, has played nine ODIs for England, the last of which was against Ireland in Dublin earlier this summer.

Skipper Eoin Morgan said the selectors are likely to make a final call on the line-up on Wednesday morning, adding that the fallout from the incident in Bristol has been a bit of a distraction.

He added: Ultimately this game is about winning the series; we feel we have a strong enough squad to be able to select from in order to fill that hole, so hopefully it doesn’t affect us too much.

Opposite number, Windies skipper Jason Holder, said there is renewed belief in the tourists’ camp, particularly in the absence of Stokes and Hales, as his side seeks to win their first match of the series.

Holder said: It’s obviously a big loss for them – they are two quality players. It’s an unfortunate situation but we need to focus on what we’ve got to focus on and that’s playing good cricket.

We fell down in a few areas in the last game, death bowling being one of them, and we struggled again in the middle overs to keep partnerships going – so those are some key areas we’ve been focusing on in the last few days.

Coach Stuart Law stressed that he is expecting a much-improved performance from his players in the remaining two games in the wake of their defeats at Old Trafford and Bristol.

Regardless of who we are playing against, we spoke the other night after the game [in Bristol] that we need to stand up and fight in the last two, said the Australian.

It doesn’t really matter which personnel they put out there – we know it’s going to be a tough fight.

Regardless of who puts a shirt on and plays in the opposition, we know we have got to play a lot better than we have done.

Opener Chris Gayle struck 94 in the third ODI defeat despite still being hampered by a hamstring injury – a match Kesrick Williams missed with a back problem.

England (possible): EJG Morgan (Captain), JJ Roy, JM Bairstow, JE Root, JC Buttler (wkt), S Billings, MM Ali, CR Woakes, AU Rashid, LE Plunkett, DJ Willey

West Indies (possible): J Holder (Captain), C Gayle, E Lewis, S Hope (wkt), M Samuels, J Mohamed, A Nurse, R Powell, D Bishoo, J Taylor, M Cummins

Umpires: R Tucker (Aus) and R Bailey (Eng)

hrM2pzYzE67BL0AR9DTFYqmShXxVS49I

(c) Sky News 2017: Jason Roy and Sam Billings in line for England recall for fourth ODI against Windies

Comments

comments