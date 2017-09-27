Three men have been arrested after a crash in Cowes last night (Tuesday).

Officers were called at 7.37pm to reports of a collision on Pallance Road.

A Mini Cooper collided with a Mitsubishi Colt and a Renault Kangoo. The Mini was also reported to have collided with an electricity pole and a bungalow.

Hampshire Constabulary says a 19-year-old man of no fixed abode and two men from Cowes – an 18-year-old and a 43-year-old – have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service says the resident of the bungalow has been advised to avoid the area of the property which was hit until the structural damage can be assessed thoroughly.

