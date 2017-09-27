Wightlink has reveiled photos of its new ship ‘Victoria of Wight’.

The firm says construction of the new ship, Victoria of Wight, is “progressing well”.

Wightlink’s new £30million environmentally friendly car ferry for the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.

Work is well underway on the new ship at the Cemre shipyard in Yalova, Turkey and Victoria of Wight will be officially handed over to Wightlink early in 2018. It has not yet been decided when she will enter service.

Here are some of the latest snaps of her being built.

Victoria of Wight

Victoria of Wight

Victoria of Wight

Victoria of Wight

