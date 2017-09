A car has damaged power and a home in Cowes after crashing into a telegraph pole last night

Two ambulances, police and the Fire Service were called to Pallance Road at the junction at around quarter to eight with Wyatts Lane.

Three vehicles were involved, with some being hit by the Mini before it came to rest on a driveway.

Technicians from SSE energy company were called out to deal with the damage to the power lines.

