Red Funnel will begin sponsoring a private company which offers a ‘cover service’ when the Floating Bridge is out of service.
The ferry company are trialing sponsorship the Folly Waterbus and Cowes Water Taxi -which operates for foot passengers during times when the chain ferry isn’t running – for a fee of £1.50 each way.
A spokesperson for Red Funnel said:
“We can confirm that Red Funnel has agreed to sponsor the water taxi service between East & West Cowes for a one month trial period between 19.30-23.30 hrs, Monday to Thursday.”