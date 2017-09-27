A woman has been rescued from her car after a crash in Freshwater this evening (Wednesday)

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has cut free the woman after a two vehicle collision on Newport Road at around 7:15 pm.

Firefighters from Freshwater station joined Newport crews to extricate the casualty from the car as a precaution. She has been taken to St Mary’s Hospital but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Multi agency response to a two car RTC on Middle Road near Freshwater earlier this evening. #firefighter #ambulance #police #iwight pic.twitter.com/uHAM19ABap — Freshwater Fire Stn (@FreshwaterFire) September 27, 2017

Comments

comments