An alleged racist incident is being investigated by police on the Isle of Wight.

Yesterday (Tuesday), police said they were appealing for information about a public order incident.

Isle of Wight Radio can now reveal that incident allegedly involved a man shouting racially offensive remarks towards a group of people in Newport.

Hampshire Constabulary said the public order incident is understood to have happened on St James’ Street on Monday (25) between 2pm and 3pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting 44170374706.

