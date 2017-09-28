Shanklin has scooped a Silver award at the South East England In Bloom – as well as being named as the best coastal town with under 12,000 residents.

SSE Judges, Peter Holman and Mike Fitt, highlighted the quality of the War Memorial on their visit, as well as commented on the work of Green Towns and the investment made by the Town Council.



Shanklin Mayor, Jon Gilbey, said:

“We are delighted with this success, building on last year’s Bronze, and really reflecting on the efforts of all involved in the range of activities in the Town – from Shanklin in Bloom, to Lesley and the Green Town Initiative volunteers, Terry at the memorial, as well as countless other projects in the Town.”

Shanklin has increased investment in hanging baskets, grass cutting and maintenance, flower troughs, grants to partner agencies, as well as the renovation of Tower Cottage and Falcon Cross Toilets, and upgrade in decorative lighting along the Esplanade, High Street and Regent Street.



Mayor Gilbey added:

“I’d like to thank the judges for the guidance on how we can take forward this success, as well as for their recognition of Rylstone Gardens and Shanklin Theatre – it is really good day for Shanklin and I can only thank all involved for their contribution to this outstanding achievement.”

