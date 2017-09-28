Wightlink has launched a campaign to attract cyclists to the Isle of Wight

The ‘Make Tracks on the Isle of Wight campaign will aim to encourage visitors of all ages to make use of the Island’s cycling facilities – on and off-road.

The campaign is being launched this week to coincide with the Isle of Wight Cycling Festival and will run until December. Wightlink will post a number of blog posts and features to encourage visitors to make their own tracks on the Island.

The ferry firm will also be working with a number of outdoor adventure bloggers who will share their cycle experiences, favourite routes and optimal photography locations that can be accessed by visitors cycling the Island.

Stuart James, Marketing and Innovation Director of Wightlink, says the campaign supports the company’s key objectives:

“The Island is the perfect place to enjoy cycling whatever your age and whatever your ability and the Cycling Festival is a superb event that gives us the perfect opportunity to launch a wider promotion aimed at bringing more new visitors to the Island.”

David Thornton of Visit Isle of Wight adds:

“We are very grateful for Wightlink’s continued support in marketing the Island and helping to boost visitor numbers out of season with campaigns like this that serve to highlight the many reasons for people to come and stay on the Island.”

Comments

comments