Earl Of Wessex Shakes Hands At Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron Marine Fair

The Earl of Wessex at the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes

The Earl of Wessex, is no stranger to the Isle of Wight and today (Thursday) HRH Prince Edward has returned to Cowes to meet and greet those behind a careers fair focusing on the maritime industries.

The Royal Yacht Squadron’s charitable foundation is hosting the Maritime
Industry Careers Fair, attended last year by more than 300 students, job seekers and employers.

Prince Edward arrives at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes.

The Earl of Wessex is the charity’s patron.

Earlier this month the Prince’s wife, HRH Sophie Countess of Wessex, visited businesses and organisations across the Island, as Isle of Wight Radio reported.

