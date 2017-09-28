The Earl of Wessex will be in Cowes this afternoon

As patron of The Royal Yacht Squadron’s Charitable Foundation His Royal Highness is attending the Maritime Industry Careers Fair being hosted at The Castle in Cowes later.

The Charity’s patron HRH The Earl of Wessex will attend to meet the exhibitors and some of the students.

His Royal Highness is a familiar face here on the Island, having visited numerous times in the past.

Earlier this month his wife, HRH Countess of Wessex also visited the Isle of Wight for a short tour. The Countess also unveiled a plaque at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

The Earl’s sister, HRH Princess Anne was also visited this year – to start the Triple Crown Yacht Race and meet members of the Riding For the Disabled group.

The event the Earl of Wessex is attending today hosts more than 35 employers and training establishments from the maritime world, ranging from local employers to multi-national companies.

It is also to raise awareness of the financial help that the RYS IW Foundation could offer young Islanders wanting to train to follow some of these careers.

