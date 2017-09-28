The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed it has seen the video footage that allegedly shows Ben Stokes in a brawl.

The England all-rounder was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stokes was released without charge while inquiries continue and the ECB says it will respect the police investigation.

We have seen this footage for the first time tonight [Wednesday] – when posted by The Sun, an ECB spokesman said.

There is an ongoing police investigation, which will look at all available evidence, and we do have to respect that process.

Stokes was named in the England squad for this winter’s Ashes series on Wednesday, but didn’t play in their fourth one-day international against the West Indies because of a fractured finger.

Director of cricket Andrew Strauss says the uncertainty surrounding Stokes’ arrest could help galvanise England ahead of the Ashes.

In my experience with the England team, we’ve experienced similar things in the past and you can go one of two ways, said Strauss.

It can actually bring people together or it can allow people to splinter off into other groups. What I’m very encouraged about is how tight that team environment is at the moment.

I’m exceptionally hopeful that they can use this to galvanise things and bring them closer together to focus their minds on what they need to achieve in Australia – to ensure they give themselves the best possible chance of performing out there.

k1bHJ0YzE664ubaxSfXFr9RJ9XU0YKfK

(c) Sky News 2017: ECB confirms it has seen alleged video of Ben Stokes in a brawl

Comments

comments