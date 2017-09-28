Isle of Wight singer Sarah Close came to the rescue of a fan after she couldn’t get into her gig because she was under 16.

The incident unfolded when a fan tweeted to say she couldn’t get in to her Dublin show because she didn’t have an adult to accompany her.

So, Sarah, who was born on the Island and has more than one million followers on social media, Tweeted ‘hey to the gal who bought tickets for Dublin show and was under 16 with no adult. My parents will chaperone u in x.’

A cover of Drake’s Too Good by Sarah and Conor Maynard has more than 42 million views on YouTube.

Sarah is set to perform at Strings Bar in Newport on Friday, 6 October.

