Joseph Parker is likely to return to Britain next year and would "love" a unification clash with Anthony Joshua, says his promoter David Higgins.

The WBO heavyweight champion marked his UK debut with a majority decision points win over Hughie Fury last Saturday and remains eager to face Britain’s big name heavyweights.

Higgins has already started drawing up his plans for Parker and will target the winner if Tony Bellew agrees to a rematch with David Haye, before seeking a unification clash with Joshua later next year.

Bellew is fighting Haye I think, and so we could look at the winner of that, Higgins exclusively told Sky Sports.

They’ll all want to fight Joe even more now. They will underestimate him, because Hughie is the sort of guy that you’ll take the distance.

Joshua is the sort of fight, a unification fight, that we could look at next year, provided both guys keep winning.

After our first defence in Britain, we might be looking at other parts of the world for the end of the year, then returning to the UK next year. There is also the United States with our commercial partner Bob Arum.

Joshua attracted a record crowd of 90,000 to Wembley Stadium for his dramatic stoppage win over Wladimir Klitschko in April and Higgins admits Parker would relish a summer fight at the famous venue.

It sounds amazing. We would love to be part of an event like that, he said.

